Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.91

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $11.75. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 5,489 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

