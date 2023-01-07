Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.64 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

