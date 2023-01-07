Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $240,510.76 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $240,510.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gayatri Raman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $64,353.04.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

