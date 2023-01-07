Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading Up 2%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 265,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 226,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.71% and a negative net margin of 352.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

