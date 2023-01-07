Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $136.17.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3,487.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Clorox by 46.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

