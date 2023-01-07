Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,050,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519,336. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

