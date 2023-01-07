Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $13.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.17. 285,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $439.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

