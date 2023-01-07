Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $173.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,888,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

