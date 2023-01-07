Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,932 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.