Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

