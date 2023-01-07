Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

