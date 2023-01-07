Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 612.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

