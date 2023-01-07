Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $214.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

