Contrasting SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) & Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SP Plus and Getaround, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SP Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Getaround 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

SP Plus presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.75%. Getaround has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Getaround’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround is more favorable than SP Plus.

SP Plus has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SP Plus and Getaround’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus $1.18 billion 0.61 $31.70 million $2.31 15.31 Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Profitability

This table compares SP Plus and Getaround’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus 3.33% 24.42% 5.28% Getaround N/A N/A -0.10%

Summary

SP Plus beats Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+ branded websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, and Bags brands. It serves private and public owners, municipalities and governments, managers and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels and resorts, healthcare facilities and medical centers, airlines, and cruise lines. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

