Cornerstone Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

