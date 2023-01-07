Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.07 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.07 or 0.00059459 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $65.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

