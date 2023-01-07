Covenant (COVN) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $79.30 million and $167,677.47 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

