Cowen Begins Coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

