Cowen Begins Coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.17.
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
