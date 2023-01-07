Cronos (CRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.59 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $11.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003885 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

