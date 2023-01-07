Crypto.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,642.54 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00013212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $70.74 million and $6,642.54 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com.The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform.The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million.MCO Swap Program:The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch.Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here.Please refer to this link for details on the current token of the Crypto.com ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

