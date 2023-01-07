Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.