CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45.57

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $45.57 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

