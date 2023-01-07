cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $5,836.32 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,836.32 or 0.34453107 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.36 million and approximately $16,196.61 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

