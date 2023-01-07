CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 23,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 104.0% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

