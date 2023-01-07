Cwm LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 72.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

ALGN stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $567.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $229.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.