Cwm LLC Sells 15,637 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.