D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

