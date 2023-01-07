Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.37. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,233 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.