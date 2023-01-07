Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($49.47) to €41.50 ($44.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut Dassault Systèmes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.28) to €40.75 ($43.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.