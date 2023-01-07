Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.