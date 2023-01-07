Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

