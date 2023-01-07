DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.54 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

