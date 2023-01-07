Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Reduced by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $426.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average of $372.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

