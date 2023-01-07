Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 20,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

