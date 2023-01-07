Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 20,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
