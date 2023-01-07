Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.85

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00022727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $50.77 million and approximately $120,197.42 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00451550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00917086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00118430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00601650 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00256012 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,181,161 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

