Dero (DERO) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $50.51 million and approximately $127,266.61 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00022599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,181,869 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

