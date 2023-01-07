Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €87.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

NDA opened at €83.06 ($88.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.04. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($124.31).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

