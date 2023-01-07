Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.52 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

