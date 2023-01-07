Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

