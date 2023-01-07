DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.43 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $60.43 million and approximately $6,379.96 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

