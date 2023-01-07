DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $129.57 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $129.57 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,918.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00447937 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020411 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00912785 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00119205 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001871 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00600501 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00255458 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,927,971,820 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
