Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Cut by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

