Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,399,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after buying an additional 211,581 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

