Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,086,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

DFUV stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

