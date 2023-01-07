discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
discoverIE Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 743 ($8.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4,127.78. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,016 ($12.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.20.
discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
