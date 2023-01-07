discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 743 ($8.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.93 million and a P/E ratio of 4,127.78. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,016 ($12.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.20.

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

discoverIE Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.