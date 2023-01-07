DMG Group LLC Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $245.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.75. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

