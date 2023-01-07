DMG Group LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 178,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $122.27 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.