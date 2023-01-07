Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.11.

DCT stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

