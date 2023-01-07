e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Buys £7,539.50 in Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 44,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,539.50 ($9,083.73).

e-therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

e-therapeutics stock opened at GBX 17.03 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.01. e-therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.93.

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

