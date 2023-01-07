Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CEV opened at $10.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.