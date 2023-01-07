Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV opened at $10.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.